Submissions Extended For The Misuse Of Drugs (Pseudoephedrine) Amendment Bill 2024

The Chairperson of the Health Committee has re-opened for written submissions on the Misuse of Drugs (Pseudoephedrine) Amendment Bill. Please note that only written submissions are being called for at this time.

The purpose of the bill is to change the classification of pseudoephedrine as a controlled drug. The proposed amendment would allow for the sale of cold and flu medication containing pseudoephedrine in pharmacies without a prescription.

Under this legislation pseudoephedrine would be reclassified from a Class B2 to a Class C3 controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1975. The different classes of controlled drugs are described in regulation 25(2) of the Misuse of Drugs Regulation 1977.

Tell the Health Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill, via Parliament’s website, by 12pm on Friday 1 March 2024.

For more details about the bill:

