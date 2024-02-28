Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Outrage At Undemocratic Use Of ‘Urgency’ By Government To Scrap The Maori Health Authority

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 9:09 am
Press Release: ActionStation

Democracy lobby group, ActionStation, is outraged at the Government’s decision to introduce and pass under urgency, legislation disestablishing Te Aka Whai Ora - the Māori Health Authority, effectively bypassing due democratic process and ignoring the Crown’s obligations to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The Coalition Government chose to introduce the Bill before hearing the Waitangi Tribunal claim led by Māori health experts over the next two days.

ActionStation's Director Kassie Hartendorp said: "The rushed manner in which this legislation has been pushed through demonstrates an absolute lack of respect for democratic principles, and the Te Tiriti o Waitangi relationship between the Crown and Māori.”

“For a Coalition claiming to care about democracy, they are more than happy to ignore our longstanding democratic processes when it will appease their racist supporters."

"A robust Democratic process in Aotearoa must, at its core, honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Prime Minister and his coalition are showing clear disregard -yet again- for our founding document in favour of populism."

“The Government has cut out Māori voices, ignored evidence and expertise, and has no plan for how they will ensure Māori have positive health outcomes. It is blatantly obvious that their intent is not about meeting the health needs of our communities.”

Hartendorp says all New Zealanders should be concerned that democratic processes are being pushed to the side.

“For now, the health of Māori is being attacked, but next week it could be your community.”

ActionStation is a people-powered movement for a fair and flourishing Aotearoa, established in 2014. They support a transparent democracy that honours Te Tiriti o Waitangi. They are supporting a petition by Stop Institutional Racism (STIR) to protect Te Aka Whai Ora, which gathered over 8000 in three days.

