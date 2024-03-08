Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Open Letter To Hon Casey Costello

Friday, 8 March 2024, 10:50 am
Press Release: Vape Free Kids

Minister Costello, we would like to invite you to meet with the Co-Founders of Vape Free Kids NZ on 27 March 2024 to hear the concerns of parents and whānau impacted by the escalating youth vaping crisis in New Zealand.

As you know, we have sent you multiple requests for a meeting since December 2023 when we found out you are the Minister tasked with solving the youth vaping crisis in our country. You have said, when pressed by the media, that you envisage meeting with us at some point.

On behalf of everyone who has been imploring you to listen to the voices of New Zealand parents and whānau, we ask that you not walk away from this opportunity to meet with us. We represent the thousands of members in our group who are either directly impacted or very concerned about the harmful effects of vape addiction on children in New Zealand.

We were notified yesterday that we have been granted a hearing with the Health Select Committee on our petition presented to Parliament in August last year. So on 27 March 2024, the Co-Founders of Vape Free Kids NZ will be travelling from around the country to Wellington to attend the hearing.

We are five mothers who undertake all our Vape-Free Kids NZ work on a voluntary basis. We have jobs and family responsibilities, but in spite of this, with only three weeks' notice, we are making the necessary adjustments to our schedules to be in Wellington for the hearing. We are prioritising it because the damage being done to the children and youth of New Zealand by vape addiction is a critical issue that needs addressing urgently.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

We ask that you also prioritise this issue and make room in your schedule like we have done. We have valuable insights to share with you from the parents, whānau and teachers at the coalface dealing day in day out with the damage youth vape addiction brings.

As the Minister assigned the job of addressing New Zealand’s youth vaping crisis, you have an obligation to give these families being hurt by it the time of day.

We are available any time on the 27th March outside of the Health Select Committee hearing, to meet with you in Wellington and look forward to receiving a response to our invitation. Our contact details are listed below.

Yours sincerely

Vape Free Kids NZ Co-Founders

Anna Stewart, Charlotte Christie, Charyl Robinson, Marnie Wilton and Tammy Downer
 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Vape Free Kids on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Supreme Court’s Collusion With Trump


This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. In the week preceding the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, a US Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees obligingly handed the former President a couple of huge victories. First, the Court helped Trump to run down the clock to the next election by postponing (until who-knows-when) the federal criminal trial that Trump is facing for trying to steal the 2020 election.
Next, the Supreme Court majority decision on Colorado’s attempt to exclude Trump from the presidential ballot has all but nullified the 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 