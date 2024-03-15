Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Scrapping Pay Parity Is Not The Solution To The ECE Sector Crisis

Friday, 15 March 2024, 10:59 am
Press Release: NZEI

NZEI Te Riu Roa members working in early childhood education (ECE) say the Government should come clean on whether it is going to scrap pay parity for early childhood teachers.

Pay parity means the pay rates of ECE qualified kaiako (teachers) are determined by a fair and transparent pay scale that recognises their education and experience, and aligns their pay with teachers with the same qualifications and responsibilities working in kindergartens and schools.

NZEI Te Riu Roa member and ECE centre manager Megan White says pay parity levels the playing field for teachers, regardless of the age level of the tamariki they teach, as well as ensuring public money goes directly to teachers in a way that is transparent and fair.

“Pay parity is the best way of making sure our teachers in the ECE workforce are recognised and fairly remunerated for their experience and expertise in line with all other teachers in Aotearoa. It also means there is accountability for the billions of dollars of public funding that goes into a sector that is mostly populated by private, for-profit ECE services.”

White says pay parity for ECE teachers, introduced in 2020, was intended to address a major driver of the early childhood teacher shortage: low pay.

“Getting rid of pay parity in the ECE sector will just take us backwards. It could lead to pay freezes or cuts for ECE teachers, which will only worsen the current staffing shortage and likely increase the number of those leaving the sector for better pay and conditions elsewhere.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“That the Government perceives pay parity as an ‘inflexible’ regulatory burden is a huge concern. We believe that removing pay parity could result in ECE providers paying teachers less, leading to a ‘race to the bottom’ in terms of teacher pay and conditions while bumping up private centre profits. There is no doubt that this will come at the expense of tamariki’s education and teachers’ safety and wellbeing.

“Quality early learning for our tamariki depends on their teachers having good working conditions – decent pay, safe and workable teacher: child ratios, having enough staff, and more. Pay parity is an absolutely essential part of fixing everything that’s falling apart in our sector."

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fantasy Trip To La La Landlord Land


How much political capital is Christopher Luxon willing to burn through in order to deliver his $2.9 billion gift to landlords? Evidently, Luxon is:
(A) unable to cost the policy accurately. As Anna Burns-Francis pointed out to him on Breakfast TV, the original ”rock solid” $2.1 billion cost he was touting to voters last year has now blown out to $2.9 billion. (That’s a 38% size error in the calculations.)
(B) unable to provide assurance that this handout won’t simply be pocketed by landlords
(C) unable to explain why Treasury (in research as recent as August 2023) wasn’t citing the loss of interest deductibility as a prime factor driving up rents.
More than anything, the Great Landlords Handout undermines the government’s alarmist talk about the state of the country’s books...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 