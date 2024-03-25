Do we need real income-tax cuts this year? Probably
not.
Do we need nominal income-tax cuts? Yes, we
do.
The government should go ahead with its proposed
tax cuts, but only to low- and
middle-income earners.
The tax cuts should compensate
for the inflationary component of the cost-of-living crisis.
But high-income earners – eg people receiving incomes in
excess of $160,000 per year – should be willing to make a
small sacrifice for the greater good.
To do this, the
government – if it wants to be re-elected, and if it wants
to do the right thing – should go ahead with its tax
reduction policy; as per the National Party 2023 election
campaign promise, but with one proviso.
The government
should lower the top tax threshold of $180,000 to about
$160,000.
Keith Rankin (keith at rankin dot
nz), trained as an economic historian, is a retired lecturer
in Economics and Statistics. He lives in Auckland, New
Zealand.
Keith Rankin taught economics at Unitec in Mt Albert since 1999. An economic historian by training, his research has included an analysis of labour supply in the Great Depression of the 1930s, and has included estimates of New Zealand's GNP going back to the 1850s.
Keith believes that many of the economic issues that beguile us cannot be understood by relying on the orthodox interpretations of our social science disciplines. Keith favours a critical approach that emphasises new perspectives rather than simply opposing those practices and policies that we don't like.
Keith retired in 2020 and lives with his family in Glen Eden, Auckland.
