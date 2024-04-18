Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Over Half Of New Zealanders Feel That The Country Is In Decline And That Our Society Is Broken

Thursday, 18 April 2024, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Ipsos

Ipsos New Zealand's inaugural participation in a global study on populism reveals a pervasive sense of societal and economic decline among New Zealanders. The Ipsos Populism Survey, spanning 28 countries, found that 60% of Kiwis feel the country is in decline, with 58% stating that our society is broken - figures that align with the global average.

The study, conducted in February 2024, also shows a significant consensus among New Zealanders that the system is rigged in favour of the rich and powerful, with 65% agreeing to this statement. The call for a strong leader to balance the scales was supported by 66%, while 56% felt experts were out of touch with everyday people's lives.

Interestingly, the study found that Māori were more likely to agree with these sentiments, with over 80% believing a strong leader is needed and 79% agreeing that the economy is unjustly skewed towards the elite.

In contrast to many international counterparts, New Zealanders displayed a more positive view on immigration. Only 23% believed that stopping immigration would strengthen the country, compared to a global average of 43%. Furthermore, New Zealand ranked sixth globally in support for increased government spending on healthcare and public safety.

Carin Hercock, Managing Director of Ipsos New Zealand, said: “This is the first-time we have included the voices of New Zealanders in the Ipsos global study. While many of their views align with global averages, New Zealanders are notably less anti-immigration - a distinguishing factor in countries where populist support is significant.”

