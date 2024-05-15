Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Live Export: New Zealand Sails Backwards Whilst The UK And Australia Competitively Sail Forward

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 10:40 am
Press Release: Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa

"The United Kingdom’s Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill has just passed its final stage in Parliament (last night, NZ time) and will soon be enshrined into law. This will mean that the UK has banned export of farmed animals by sea.

The Australian Labor Government also announced this weekend (11/05/24) that from May 2028, they will ban live export of sheep by sea.

These moves have two competitive trading partners passing progressive animal welfare legislation - which New Zealand already has, thanks to the previous Labour government’s agricultural Minister, Damien O’Connor - while the National-led coalition government is hellbent on reversing ours.

Confused? The NZ public and the majority of farmers should be. When three countries, including us, ban export of farmed animal by sea, the oft discussed cruelty involved in the trade is validated. To reverse our ban and re-start this trade means we are deliberately profitising from cruelty. With their pledge to bring it back, the National-led coalition government is dragging New Zealand back to the dark ages of live export.

Repealing the ban for New Zealand ignores public sentiment, emerging and unavoidable risks and threats to this trade, and condemns more than 100,000 animals a year to the suffering caused by long sea journeys and life in poorly regulated destinations, whilst sinking New Zealand’s international trading reputation with it.

Live export for breeding is still live export for eventual inhumane slaughter. The National-led coalition of animal cruelty must be stopped and the world-leading ban on live export by New Zealand protected.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 