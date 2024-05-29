Chief Of Defence Force Change Of Command Ceremony

The new Chief of Defence Force will be officially appointed at a Change of Command Ceremony at Government House on Thursday 6 June.

The event marks the start of a three-year tenure for Air Vice-Marshal Tony Davies, and a farewell to outgoing Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Kevin Short, after six years in command and 48 years of service with the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF).

On display will be New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) ceremonial support including a Tri-Service 50-person Guard of Honour, the RNZAF Band and the NZDF’s Māori Cultural Element.

The Chief of Defence Force commands the Navy, Army and Air Force and is the principal military advisor to the Minister of Defence and other Ministers with relevant portfolio responsibilities in the defence and international security sectors.

The role is appointed by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Minister of Defence.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, GNZM, QSO, will host Thursday’s ceremony and reception, and will present Air Vice-Marshal Davies with his Warrant of Appointment.

Air Vice-Marshal Davies joined the RNZAF in 1984 and has been Vice Chief of Defence Force since 2018. At the Change of Command Ceremony he will be promoted to the rank of Air Marshal.

Among those attending will be Chiefs of Service, the families of the incoming and outgoing Chiefs of Defence Force, and Defence Minister Judith Collins.

The day also marks the changeover for the role of Warrant Officer of the Defence Force from Warrant Officer Class 1 Mark ‘Titch’ Mortiboy to Warrant Officer Class 1 Wiremu Moffitt.

Media who wish to cover the event at Government House need to RSVP by 12pm Tuesday 4 June. Please provide the names of those attending, a contact phone number and vehicle registration.

What: Chief of Defence Force Change of Command Ceremony

Where: Government House, Wellington

When: Thursday 6 June

Time: 2pm to 4pm. Please arrive at the Hospital Road entrance no later than 1.30pm

RSVP: By 12pm Tuesday 4 June, with the names of those attending, a contact phone number and vehicle registration.

