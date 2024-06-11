He Waka Eke Noa: Federated Farmers Say Goodbye And Good Riddance

Federated Farmers are welcoming today’s Government announcement that the fatally flawed He Waka Eke Noa partnership will be disestablished immediately.

"The previous Government were too focused on pricing farmers, driving blindly towards unachievable, political, unscientific methane reduction targets," Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford says.

"There was a complete disregard for the significant and unjustifiable costs this would place on hardworking farming families and the wider New Zealand economy."

Langford says Federated Farmers would never accept a plan that would see 20% of sheep and beef farms, and 5% of dairy farmers, priced out of existence.

"From day one Federated Farmers made it clear that we had three firm bottom lines when it comes to climate policy that we were unwilling to compromise on," Langford says.

"As soon as it became clear He Waka Eke Noa wasn’t going to be able to meet those bottom lines, that’s when we walked away from the negotiating table."

Federated Farmers’ bottom lines were that methane targets would be reviewed, viable and cost-effective tools would be available for farmers, and no emissions leakage would occur.

"We can see those bottom lines explicitly reflected in today’s Government announcement and that gives us a lot of confidence for the future," Langford says.

"There is a clear acknowledgement that Kiwi farmers are going to need tools and technology so we can reduce emissions without reducing our production or exports.

"It’s positive to see the Government continuing to support the development of these practical tools that are of critical importance to the New Zealand economy.

"The Government have also acknowledged that it makes no sense to send jobs and production overseas, while less carbon-efficient countries produce the food the world needs."

Langford says that the Government have already publicly committed to a review of the current unscientific methane reduction targets later this year.

"The establishment of a new pastoral sector group presents the opportunity for a fresh start for discussions about climate policy and biogenic methane," Langford says.

"We look forward to discussing this further with the Government as Terms of Reference are developed."

Federated Farmers will continue to advocate strongly on behalf of grassroots farming families and rural communities for climate policy that is fair, scientific, and affordable.

