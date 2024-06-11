Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Poll: Gap Between Government And Opposition Narrows

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

National is down 1.9 points on last month to 35.4% while Labour is also down marginally on 29.4% (-0.6 points).

The Greens remain in third place up 2.5 points on last month to 12.7% while ACT is relatively unchanged on 9.7% (+0.3 points). New Zealand First is also steady on 5.6% (+0.1 points) and Te Pāti Māori is up 0.9 points to 4.0%.

For the minor parties, Outdoors & Freedom is on 1.3%, TOP is on 0.8%, Vision NZ is on 0.5%, the New Conservatives are on 0.1%, and the combined total for all other parties is 0.5%.

This month's results are compared to last month's Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll.

National is down three seats on last month to 44 and Labour is also down one seat to 36.

The Greens are up three seats to 16 while ACT is unchanged on last month on 12. Both NZ First and Te Pāti Māori are unchanged on last month on seven and six seats, respectively.

The combined projected seats for the Centre-Right of 63 seats is down three seats from last month. On these numbers, National and ACT would require the support of NZ First to form a government.

The combined seats for the Centre-Left is up 2 seats on 58.

This calculation assumes that all electorate seats are held. A Parliament on these figures would include one overhang seat.

 

