Taxpayers’ Union Launches Nationwide Search And Rescue

Monday, 8 July 2024, 1:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is today launching a nationwide search and rescue effort for Green Party MP Darlene Tana following reporting that the MP has been missing in action for more than half of the current Parliamentary term.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“Taxpayers funding Ms Tana’s salary are concerned that she has gone missing, having not seen her in months. We need the help of New Zealanders to get her back.

“We are offering a lifetime supply of lentils as a reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to her safe return to Parliament to do the job she is paid to do.

“We hope this generous reward will encourage those with information to promptly come forward.”

© Scoop Media

