Heartbreak For Callaway

The Animal Justice Party (AJP) is disturbed to hear of the death of Callaway, the beloved microchipped and registered family dog euthanised at Auckland City Council’s Manukau Animal Pound. “Unfortunately euthanising of dogs seems to be at shocking levels in some areas. We extend our deepest condolences to Callaway’s family,” says Party Spokesperson Danette Wereta.

The AJP Pawsitive Change Campaign is dedicated to improving outcomes for impounded dogs by advocating for improvements to the Dog Control Act 1996. “The Act is approaching 30 years old and requires updating. Councils need to provide regular and detailed reports on the number of dogs entering pounds and their outcomes. This transparency will help communities understand how pounds operate and the challenges they face, ultimately leading to better support and solutions,” says Wereta.

“Pounds must be supported to embrace protocols that reduce impounds, increase adoptions, reduce euthanasia and length of stay, minimise illness, and maximise physical and psychological well-being.” Wereta continues “Resources should be provided to save and enhance the lives of dogs, with pound staff doing everything in their power to promote, protect, and advocate for the animals in their care.”

AJP is urging legislative change that puts the welfare of animals at the forefront. “We will continue to advocate for policies that ensure dogs are at the heart of decision making when their lives are concerned.”

For more information on the Pawsitive Change Campaign and how you can get involved, visit AJP's website or social media.

