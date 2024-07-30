Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Heartbreak For Callaway

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Animal Justice Party

The Animal Justice Party (AJP) is disturbed to hear of the death of Callaway, the beloved microchipped and registered family dog euthanised at Auckland City Council’s Manukau Animal Pound. “Unfortunately euthanising of dogs seems to be at shocking levels in some areas. We extend our deepest condolences to Callaway’s family,” says Party Spokesperson Danette Wereta.

The AJP Pawsitive Change Campaign is dedicated to improving outcomes for impounded dogs by advocating for improvements to the Dog Control Act 1996. “The Act is approaching 30 years old and requires updating. Councils need to provide regular and detailed reports on the number of dogs entering pounds and their outcomes. This transparency will help communities understand how pounds operate and the challenges they face, ultimately leading to better support and solutions,” says Wereta.

“Pounds must be supported to embrace protocols that reduce impounds, increase adoptions, reduce euthanasia and length of stay, minimise illness, and maximise physical and psychological well-being.” Wereta continues “Resources should be provided to save and enhance the lives of dogs, with pound staff doing everything in their power to promote, protect, and advocate for the animals in their care.”

AJP is urging legislative change that puts the welfare of animals at the forefront. “We will continue to advocate for policies that ensure dogs are at the heart of decision making when their lives are concerned.”

For more information on the Pawsitive Change Campaign and how you can get involved, visit AJP's website or social media.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Animal Justice Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 