Government Broken Promise Will Harm Babies And Children

The Government’s broken promise that no frontline services will be impacted by its funding cuts has again been shown up as a blatant lie with the $14 million funding cuts for the Family Start programme.

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi (PSA) is the union for social workers and other social service workers employed in non-governmental organisations. Yesterday the PSA was part of a briefing on Family Start funding, which confirmed that its funding will be cut by 25%.

These cuts will see the loss of 107 dedicated social workers and up to another 63 workers, and will mean that 1600 babies under the age of 2 not being seen by Family Start workers.

Family Start is a nationwide early home visiting programme, focused on the health and development of babies and their families, including expectant mothers.

PSA National Sector Leader Josh Gardner says that Family Start social workers support New Zealand families and whānau with the highest needs, including providing practical advice, support and parenting education. They are absolutely in the front-line protecting babies and pēpē.

"Family Start helps children and families through pregnancy and the early childhood years, the times when the young are most vulnerable.

"It is the kind of support that picks up the warning signs if young children are in dangerous situations. Cutting this service will put more vulnerable babies and pēpē at risk by removing vital support for families," said Gardner.

"Visting people in their own homes is key to the success of this programme. Home visits establish relationships with parents, build trust and ensure the right parenting support is available.

"This programme is about giving parents and families the skills they need to be good parents. These cuts are cruel and show that the Government is making the same mistakes as those outlined in the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State Care.

"These cuts fly in the face of the report and show, despite the Prime Minister’s fine words in Parliament when the report was released, what the Government’s real priorities are when it comes to supporting young children.

"This latest attack on children and their families is on top of Government cuts at Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Education, the very agencies charged with looking after our future.

"The PSA will be opposing these cuts and exposing the impact this decision will have on children both now and in the future," Gardner said.

We urge the Minister for Children and the Prime Minister to reverse this decision.

