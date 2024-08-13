Luxon Needs To Rule Out New Road Tax

Responding to announcements that the Government intends to allow the introduction of congestion charging in councils nationwide, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Congestion charges are an effective way of controlling demand, but only if they’re not used as a way to wring revenue out of motorists. Luxon needs to definitively rule out congestion charges becoming the latest money grab.

“The Prime Minister is already talking about spending the extra money the government will rake in from drivers more effectively than the last lot did. If that’s the plan, National have just announced yet another new tax.

“Any cost increases from congestion charges need to be offset by slashing fuel taxes and road user charges, and the money raised from drivers needs to be properly ringfenced so that it can only be spent on our roads.”

