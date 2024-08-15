Climate Change Commission Delivers First National Adaptation Plan Progress Assessment

This is our first-ever monitoring report gauging the progress Aotearoa New Zealand is making to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The report looks at the first national adaptation plan, which was released in 2022. It provides an evidence-based, impartial assessment of how effective it is and how well it is being implemented.

The key finding of this report is that currently, adaptation is not happening on the scale, or at the pace, that is needed. The status quo is unsustainable.

The report includes nine recommendations in total - seven focused on helping the country shift from the current reactive approach to a more proactive one and two on improving national adaptation planning and monitoring.

These reports are due to be delivered every two years. The timing of the reports is set by the Climate Change Response Act.

Adaptation is not happening on the scale or at the pace that is needed

Aotearoa New Zealand’s first independent assessment of adaptation progress shows urgent action is needed to address the impacts of climate change on New Zealanders’ lives and livelihoods, says Commission Chair Dr Rod Carr.

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s report, which is the first in a series of two-yearly progress assessments against the government’s national adaptation plan.

"Over the past several years, the impacts of climate change have been felt by New Zealanders around the motu who have borne the brunt of flooding, landslides, wildfires and droughts," says Dr Carr.

"Climate change is making severe weather events like those felt across the motu in recent years more frequent and intense. The impacts can be widespread and long lasting, and as they occur more frequently, the costs - economic and otherwise - will rise too."

The key findings of the report show climate change risks are significant and rising. It also identifies that there are opportunities Aotearoa New Zealand can take now to respond.

"We know there are things we can collectively do as a country, that will help. There is opportunity to be had in investing in adaptation now. Investment now will minimise harm and damage to lives and livelihoods from climate change. We know being proactive can provide great returns on investment that last a long time," says Dr Carr.

"We are already seeing a significant toll. In the 2022-2023 financial year, we saw almost $4 billion in insurance claims due to extreme weather events. It’s estimated the cost of damage to physical assets from the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle will be up to $14.5 billion.

"The impacts are affecting New Zealanders’ lives and livelihoods. Climate change is also causing ongoing, gradual changes that compound over time, such as increases to annual average temperatures and sea-level rise.

"Together they pose risks to people’s homes and communities; to marae and urupā; to infrastructure like roads and water supplies; to families, workers and businesses who make a living off the land; and to the natural environment."

The report identifies the top priorities for the most urgent action and highlights the value of a proactive approach to addressing the impacts of climate change.

"Adapting to a changing climate is different for each individual community - it is an inherently local issue. Central government can provide a way forward by giving communities the tools they need to make their own choices. Supporting councils as they plan and take action with their communities to live with the impacts of climate change is a key issue that needs to be addressed as soon as possible," says Dr Carr.

"Alongside this, adaptation happens through the choices people make about where and how they live and do business. Clarifying who funds which parts of adaptation efforts, and making sure the costs and impacts don’t fall unfairly, will be critical so that people can make informed decisions.

"It’s never too late to start, and the sooner we do, the more money we will save and the more heartache we will avoid. It can provide great returns on investment that last a long time."

The first assessment report is intended to be a foundation to build on over time and is being delivered only two years since implementation of the first national adaptation plan began.

"Time is of the essence here, as in many cases the results of action will take years to play out. There is a window of opportunity to reduce the cost and hurt that climate change can cause - but it will take time to build the foundations that are needed so that window is narrowing. The impacts of climate change are happening, will keep happening and we need to act," says Dr Carr.

About the Report

The first assessment provides an evidence-based, impartial assessment of progress on the implementation of the first national adaptation plan and how effective it is in setting up New Zealand to be safer and more resilient in the face of climate change.

The national adaptation plan progress assessment will be delivered every second year, providing a series of snapshots that build a picture of how the country is tracking towards its adaptation goals.

Key features of the report include:

The "At a Glance" section provides an executive summary and the key findings.

Chapter 3 sets out the key findings and the nine recommendations in full.

Part B details the supporting evidence, including our detailed assessments of:

The national adaptation plan’s architecture, goals and objectives

How well the plan addresses climate risks

Barriers to the plan’s effectiveness

Progress towards implementing the plan

Progress towards the plan’s objectives

The recommendations are:

Enable effective local planning and action

Provide clarity on how costs will be shared and paid for

Ensure iwi/Māori can plan and act

Improve the science and research system

Work to ensure costs and impacts do not fall unfairly on particular communities and groups

Prepare a workforce development strategy and plan

Facilitate sharing of expertise and information

Make the direction, scale and pace of change required clear

Make changes to improve the plan’s effectiveness and monitoring of it

The report is also relevant to the parliamentary cross-party inquiry on an adaptation framework, which is due to release its findings in September. So that our report could inform the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee’s work, we shared our relevant preliminary findings with them as part of the inquiry’s consultation process.

The findings and recommendations draw on a wide range of detailed research, engagement and analysis.

