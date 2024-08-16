Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

PSA And Oranga Tamariki Settle Legal Action Against Job Cuts

Friday, 16 August 2024, 11:36 am
Press Release: PSA

The PSA and Oranga Tamariki have signed an agreement ending proceedings taken by the union in the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).

The PSA had filed proceedings in the ERA alleging Oranga Tamariki is not complying with the collective agreement relating to change processes.

Oranga Tamariki is looking to axe 419 net roles to meet the Government’s requirements for spending cuts.

Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi Assistant Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons says that today’s agreement has settled the issues relating to how the change process was conducted.

"However, our overall position remains that we reject the destructive political agenda that the current Government has adopted with respect to public services generally and Oranga Tamariki specifically. The work of PSA members delivering these critical public and community services is much too valuable to be subject to such deep cuts," Fitzsimons says.

Fitzsimons says that the PSA and Oranga Tamariki will now work through a change process that complies with what was agreed in the Collective Agreement.

The PSA has also settled this matter with the New Zealand Qualifications Authority.

The PSA was successful in a similar case against the Ministry of Education (MoE) in the ERA. The MoE has given notice it intends to appeal aspects of the ERA’s findings.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 