PSA And Oranga Tamariki Settle Legal Action Against Job Cuts

The PSA and Oranga Tamariki have signed an agreement ending proceedings taken by the union in the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).

The PSA had filed proceedings in the ERA alleging Oranga Tamariki is not complying with the collective agreement relating to change processes.

Oranga Tamariki is looking to axe 419 net roles to meet the Government’s requirements for spending cuts.

Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi Assistant Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons says that today’s agreement has settled the issues relating to how the change process was conducted.

"However, our overall position remains that we reject the destructive political agenda that the current Government has adopted with respect to public services generally and Oranga Tamariki specifically. The work of PSA members delivering these critical public and community services is much too valuable to be subject to such deep cuts," Fitzsimons says.

Fitzsimons says that the PSA and Oranga Tamariki will now work through a change process that complies with what was agreed in the Collective Agreement.

The PSA has also settled this matter with the New Zealand Qualifications Authority.

The PSA was successful in a similar case against the Ministry of Education (MoE) in the ERA. The MoE has given notice it intends to appeal aspects of the ERA’s findings.

