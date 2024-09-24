Secretary For Social Investment Appointed

Acting Public Service Commissioner Heather Baggott has today announced the appointment of Andrew Coster to the position of Secretary for Social Investment and Chief Executive, Social Investment Agency.

The Secretary for Social Investment is the government’s lead advisor for delivering social investment. The Secretary is responsible for embedding the government’s social investment approach, driving change in the delivery of social services, influencing more effective expenditure and better outcomes for New Zealand’s most vulnerable.

“I’m very pleased to appoint Mr Coster to this important central agency role,” Ms Baggott said.

“He is a highly respected and impressive public service leader who has considerable experience delivering initiatives to address complex social issues.”

Mr Coster is currently the Commissioner of Police. Prior to this he was Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Strategy and Partnerships and Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Resource Management. Other previous roles include Deputy Chief Executive, Ministry for Justice.

Ms Baggott said Mr Coster has a deep understanding of the complex and intersecting nature of the social sector and is committed to improving outcomes for vulnerable people in New Zealand.

“Mr Coster is a proven leader with a pragmatic, realistic and delivery-focused approach to achieving change,” said Ms Baggott.

“He has experience advising Ministers on complex issues, significant experience working with public sector chief executives and has credibility with key stakeholders and community leaders. He has a deep understanding of the challenges ahead and is well prepared to lead the Social Investment Agency, working alongside the other central agency heads.”

Mr Coster holds a Bachelor of Law with Honours from Auckland University, and a Master of Public Management from Victoria University of Wellington.

He has been appointed for five years from 11 November 2024.

Biography

Mr Coster has been the Commissioner of Police since 2020.

Prior to this (2018–2020) he held two Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police roles: Strategy and Partnerships and Resource Management.

From 2016 to 2018 he was Deputy Chief Executive at the Ministry of Justice.

Between 2015 and 2016, Mr Coster was Assistant Commissioner of Police, Strategy and Transformation.

He was District Commander, Southern Police District (2013–2015) and for two years (2011–2013) Mr Coster was the Armed Offenders Squad Commander in Auckland.

From 2009 to 2013 he was Area Commander, Auckland City Central, and from 2006 to 2008 he was District Deployment Manager, Counties Manukau. Prior to this (2005–2006) he was Response Manager/Section Supervisor, Counties Manukau West.

In 2004 Mr Coster was a solicitor at Meredith Connell, Auckland.

Between 1997 and 2003 he held various frontline policing and investigative roles at Counties Manukau and Auckland Metro Crime.

He began his police career as a cadet at the Royal New Zealand Police College, graduating in 1997.

