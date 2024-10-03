Kiwis Hit By ACC’s Double-Tax Rort

From 2023, ACC started charging levies on Kiwis’ income who live overseas, sending 4,300 of these levy invoices in the 2023 tax year alone.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“If you’re living overseas and working overseas, you pay taxes on your income overseas. That’s how it works for most of the world, unless of course you’re a Kiwi where you could get the luxury of having two governments rifling through your pockets.

“Why should Kiwis living overseas be forced to stump up thousands of dollars a year for services they don’t use?

“In countries like the UK, tax residency means living in the country for over half the year. In New Zealand, you get stung if you so much as pop back into the country for a few weeks a year to see the family.

“Perhaps if ACC stopped wasting money on new-age, untested nonsense and got back to focusing on care that works they wouldn’t feel the need for this double-tax rort."

