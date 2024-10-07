Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Simple ACC Survey Costs More Than $250,000

Monday, 7 October 2024, 11:46 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayer’s Union can reveal through information obtained from an Official Information Request that ACC has spent more than $251,000 contracting The Research Agency (TRA) to administer a monthly survey tracking public engagement and trust.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“ACC wasting over a quarter of a million dollars on a run-of-the-mill survey shows what happens when you give bureaucrats bottomless budgets to work with. There’s not a chance waste like this would be signed off in the private sector.

“Putting aside the fact that ‘monitoring external engagement’ has little to do with ACC’s actual job, they’re not even doing this well. For the sake of a survey targeting only around 6,900 over the space of a year, $250k that should have been spent on solving real health issues is now in the pockets of some very lucky consultants.

“Taxpayers don’t expect their hard-earned money to be blown on bureaucratic exercises that do nothing to reduce injury rates or improve services. ACC needs to focus on what it was created for, not frivolous projects that don’t serve the public.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 