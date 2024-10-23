Workers Demonstrate Strength Of Union Power

NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi is celebrating a strong turnout of workers across the country who stood together in opposition to the Government’s anti-worker agenda, with more than 10,000 working people attending hui from Whangārei to Invercargill.

“Today workers from a wide range of sectors and industries came together and demonstrated the strength of union power. Workers told the Government that they are sick and tired of the total disregard for their livelihoods,” said NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“It is galling to hear Brooke van Velden try and claim today the coalition is great for working people, when she is overseeing a series of policies that erode hard fought for worker’s rights, and refuses to even meet with unions.

“Actions speak louder than words. That’s why we know that this coalition government is in the pockets of the rich and corporate interests and doesn’t care about working people.

“We are proud of our movement for uniting together and sending this Government a strong message that will not back down and let them get away with their anti-worker and anti-Te Tiriti agenda.

“When unions and working people unite and use our collective strength, we bring people together and transform society for the better. We have a proud history of creating change, even in the toughest circumstances.

“We will continue to fight for good work, liveable incomes, well-funded public services, health and safety at work, and the rights of kaimahi Māori," said Wagstaff.

