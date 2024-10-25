New Zealand To Welcome Mexican Navy Tall Ship Cuauhtémoc

The Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtémoc will visit Auckland from 28 October to 1 November 2024 as part of its seven-month training cruise. Named after the last Aztec emperor, Cuauhtémoc is the Mexican Navy’s instructional vessel for fourth-year cadets. The ship, also known as “The Ambassador and Knight of the Seas”, and its 261 member crew, are a symbol of Mexico abroad.

The ship arrives in Auckland on 28 October at 10:00 a.m.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the vessel while berthed at Princes Wharf (free entry, ID might be required), as follows:

28 October: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

29 October: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

30 October: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

31 October: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

This steel-hulled, three-masted ship was launched in 1982 and is 90.5m long with a mast height of 48.2m. In 36 years of sailing, Cuauhtémoc has visited 212 ports in 64 countries and sailed 756,085 nautical miles, the equivalent to making 35 trips around the world. This cruise has the largest number of female personnel in its history, with 53 women on board.

The ship leaves Auckland for Tahiti on 1 November at 10:00 a.m. and from there, sails home to Acapulco, Mexico.

