Free Speech Union Endorses Carter’s Copyright (Parody And Satire) Amendment Bill, But It Raises Questions

The Free Speech Union is pleased to support Kahurangi Carter’s Copyright (Parody and Satire) Amendment Members’ Bill to protect artists and creatives in using satire and humour to get messages across, says Dane Giraud, council member of the Free Speech Union.

“Using parody, satire and humour is a key feature in public discourse, whether it’s making light of difficult situations or pointing out hypocrisies and contradictions to hold leaders to account.

“Satire is only effective if it strikes at something true, so naturally, individuals may be offended. But causing offence is not illegal. Free speech, including satire, is what prevents disagreements becoming physical conflict.

“The Bill raises some questions, though. Satire is subjective and differs from one person to the next. The Green Party were in favour of the proposed ‘hate speech’ laws. Where would they say satire ends, and ‘hate speech’ begins?

“This Bill highlights the fundamental issue with ‘hate speech’ laws: what is ‘hate speech’? Would the Green Party agree that one person’s ‘hate speech’ could be another person’s satire? Or would they say there’s a bright line?

“These impossible questions are precisely why speech, even offensive or distasteful speech, should be free.

“We commend the Green Party’s Bill to protect the speech rights of creators, artists, and commentators who are regularly targets of censorship. We hope this represents the turning of a new leaf in their defence of all speech rights.

“Speech must be free for our democracy to flourish.”

