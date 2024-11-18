Federated Mountain Clubs Of New Zealand Stand Firm: Conservation Access For All, Not Just The Wealthy

Photo: Jacqui Dick, Trampers on Southern Crossing / Supplied

The Federated Mountain Clubs (FMC) support conservation law reform, but would reject proposals that could restrict New Zealanders' access to their own special places, and have queries about other areas of the proposals that would cement control of conservation issues almost entirely into Wellington.

On access issues, FMC represent Aotearoa’s passionate outdoor and conservation communities, and we are dedicated to keeping our natural spaces open for everyone—regardless of income or background.

"We do not support access charges or car parking fees for New Zealanders,” says FMC president Megan Dimozantos. "These charges would disproportionately impact families and lower-income communities like students and younger people, making our backcountry areas inaccessible to many. The hills should not be a place for only the wealthy."

FMC stand united in supporting conservation that benefits all New Zealanders, not just those who can afford it. While we support access fees for foreign visitors, we have been alarmed by the many recent additions to fees for Kiwis heading outdoors, such as higher hut fees, reductions in volunteer discounts, and the complex process required to access these discounts. Such barriers risk dissuading volunteers whose work significantly supports the Department of Conservation’s (DOC) conservation goals.

“Most of our recreation community are volunteers on the conservation estate, and these cumulative fees will become a barrier to carrying out this important mahi,” commented Dimozantos. "DOC relies heavily on the unpaid dedication of volunteers—our wild places deserve access, protection, and care, not attempts to profit from the very volunteers who look after it. But whether we're talking about volunteers or not, our wild lands should be accessible to all, regardless of their financial situation. New Zealanders shouldn’t have to pay for the privilege of enjoying and preserving their own backyard."

The use of any access fees is also an area of concern. FMC is clear: any funds raised through access fees should be solely allocated to conservation initiatives, supplementing—not replacing—government funding. “The government must adequately fund DOC to protect Aotearoa’s unique environment,” Dimozantos stresses. “Conservation isn’t about profit; it’s about ensuring our land is protected in perpetuity.”

In other areas of the recent conservation reform proposals, we are deeply concerned over the proposals to simplify the process of disposing of conservation land and to provide sole authority to sign off on conservation documents to the Minister of Conservation. Currently, this function is overseen by the New Zealand Conservation Authority (NZCA) and conservation boards. We believe this move risks conflicts of interest and could undermine democratic processes critical to New Zealand’s conservation. "Recent history shows that if we have Ministers who want to dig up or monetize conservation land - then we will move rapidly towards that. NZCA and boards were always designed as a brake on that and should not be discarded lightly, " says Dimozantos.

FMC continues to work through consultation documentation in detail, committed to championing fair access and sustainable conservation practices for future generations of New Zealanders.

