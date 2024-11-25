Helen Clark Foundation Calls For Political Action To Reduce The Prevalence Of Junk Food And Improve Health Outcomes

In a report released today, public policy think tank The Helen Clark Foundation calls for long overdue political action to tackle New Zealand’s high rates of obesity and the negative health and economic consequences they cause.

The report, Junk Food and Poor Policy? How Weak Rules Undermine Health and Economic Growth in New Zealand and How to Fix It, argues the long-standing government approach that relies on people taking sole responsibility for their health and the choices they make, will continue to fail unless the obesity conversation shifts from the individual to the wider food environment we are exposed to everyday. This includes overexposure to cheap, convenient, unhealthy food that is promoted to us by sophisticated marketing, and all too often targeted at children.

The report calls on the government to follow the lead of other countries and introduce effective policies that would improve the proportion of healthy food available to kiwis, restrict the marketing of unhealthy food to children, and facilitate the adoption of new technologies for obesity treatment.

Obesity is now the country’s leading risk factor for death and disability, ahead of smoking. More than a third of Kiwi adults are living with obesity - the third highest rate in the OECD - while one in eight Kiwi children are affected. These numbers are significantly worse for Māori and Pasifika.

“For Kiwis to be healthy, they need to be living in a healthy food environment, but our streets, supermarket shelves and school canteens are packed with food that is convenient, highly processed, and high in fat, salt, and sugar, while our airwaves amplify and target these unhealthy products,” says Murray Bruges, Executive Director of The Helen Clark Foundation.

“If politicians fail to accept this, the same failed policies of the past will be repeated.”

The report’s coauthor, Adam Bradshaw, said there is a clear appetite for change, with a majority of New Zealanders supporting tougher rules on unhealthy food, and an overwhelming majority in favour of restrictions to prevent children being exposed to television advertisements for unhealthy food.

“Our problem with obesity is costing all of us - it’s straining the healthcare system and it’s holding our economy back as much as $9 billion a year in lost productivity,” says Bradshaw.

“While the causes of obesity can be complex, the fact that New Zealand has so far chosen not to implement policies we know work in other countries is making a bad situation worse. It’s time for New Zealand politicians to also take some responsibility to tackle our growing obesity problem.”

This report draws on the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change report, Fit for the Future: A Fair Deal on Food for a Healthier Britain, published in July 2023. The Tony Blair Institute’s report presented a compelling, cross-party case to tackle obesity in Britain and served as an important reference point in developing our recommendations for the New Zealand context.

William Hague, former leader of the United Kingdom Conservative Party says:

“Countries around the world are grappling with high levels of obesity. While appetite suppressing drugs offer part of the solution, they will not address the damage inflicted by rising consumption of ultra-processed food.

“This timely new report sets out how New Zealand can tackle growing levels of junk food consumption, through new sugar and salt levies, strengthening restrictions on advertising to children, and increasing food labelling requirements.”

“I hope this important work by the Helen Clark Foundation will provide vital new thinking, not only in Wellington but in Westminster as well.”

There is no single policy solution that will fix the obesity issue, but today’s report recommends a number of interventions, echoed by health professionals and bodies, including:

Creating a healthier food environment, which includes introducing fiscal measures like a levy to incentivise a reduction in the amount of sugar in food.

Replacing foods high in sugar and salt with healthier options across all government entities, including removing sugary drinks in schools and ensuring healthy food is served in hospitals.

Actively adopting new technologies and treatments to improve the prevention and treatment of obesity.

Community health advocate Dave Letele (Ngāti Maniapoto/Samoa) concurs, noting: The recommendations presented in the Helen Clark Foundation’s report emphasise the need for immediate governmental action. These proposals, supported by health professionals and successful in other countries, represent a critical opportunity for change. Now is the time to implement these strategies decisively for the wellbeing of our children and the health of our nation.

