Govt Ignores Health Crisis, Plans To Axe 1500 Public Health Roles

Net 1120 roles to be axed from Data and Digital group - 47% of workforce

Net 358 roles to go from National Public Health Service - 24% of workforce

Cuts include advisors helping people quit smoking

The health of New Zealanders will suffer because of the Government’s plan to axe nearly 1500 roles at Te Whatu Ora, coming at a time when the public health system is already under severe pressure.

The latest proposal announced to staff today impact the Data and Digital group responsible for managing outdated IT systems. and the National Public Health Service which promotes immunisation, prepares for health emergencies, and gets people to quit smoking.

"This is another shameful attack on an already stretched public health system that will end up hurting the health of all New Zealanders," said Ashok Shankar, National Health Sector Lead, Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"Every day New Zealanders are experiencing a health system that is failing to give them the care and support they need - these cuts will only make that worse.

"The Government has chosen to prioritise billions of dollars in tax cuts for landlords and big tobacco, rather than investing where the real need is - improving the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders. Its priorities are all wrong."

The cuts announced today include some 700 roles vacant because of the recruitment freeze. This comes on top of 1748 roles already cut by the Government this year by axing roles and voluntary redundancies (480 accepted to date). All up, if this latest proposal goes ahead, the Government would have shed 3226 health roles.

Data and Digital

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Data and Digital group plays a key role in integrating the various IT systems managed by the District Health Boards, ensuring that antiquated systems can still function.

"We already spend far less than other countries on public health IT systems - yet the Government chose to axe $400 million from Te Whatu Ora IT projects in this year’s Budget, and now a further $100 million is being cut.

"These cuts mean Te Whatu Ora will only do the bare minimum, putting band-aids on an already failing system and not proceeding with planned upgrades.

"The promise of the health reforms, including a modern fit for purpose IT system that delivers accurate data on patients to clinicians no matter where in the country, is being scuttled by these short-sighted cuts," said Ashok Shankar.

"A seamless IT system would have accelerated access to critical patient information, now we are going back to the past - the chaotic post code system where your treatment at a hospital depended on where you lived.

National Public Health Service

"It beggars belief that the National Public Health Service is planning to cut one in four roles at the very moment when we are battling a whooping cough epidemic which hits Māori and Pasifika babies particularly hard," said Ashok Shankar.

"Specifically, Te Whatu Ora plans to cut dedicated Māori and Pacific public health advisors who drive health promotion strategies targeting the unique needs of Māori and Pacific populations.

"The health system largely focuses on healing people after they get sick. But the National Public Health Service is one of the only areas focused on helping people to not get sick in the first place. Cuts to health promotion can only lead to worse health outcomes and more pressure on the system in the long run.

"The cuts also undermine the great progress New Zealand has made in reducing smoking rates by significantly downsizing the dedicated Smokefree teams. For example, Te Whatu Ora plans to cut a net nine roles from Auckland’s team of Smokefree practitioners. They provide various services helping people quit smoking, including telephone counselling, group therapy and education support.

"Cutting Smokefree experts means that fewer people will be supported to quit. More people will suffer the severe long term health impacts associated with smoking - which will also be a huge financial burden on the health system in years to come.

"New Zealanders deserve better than these planned cuts which do nothing to improve access to health care or the health and wellbeing of people," said Ashok Shankar.

Note:

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trade union, representing and supporting more than 95,000 workers across central government, state-owned enterprises, local councils, the health sector and community groups.

© Scoop Media

