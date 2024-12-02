Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Labour’s Commitment On Tax Welcomed - With Caveat

Monday, 2 December 2024, 10:31 am
Press Release: Tax Justice Aotearoa

Tax Justice Aotearoa welcomes the resolution of the Labour Party conference to continue work on wealth and capital gains taxes - but urges the party to recognise more is likely required to address inequities in our tax system and society.

“Labour’s commitment to tax reform appears to be strong this time around and that is certainly good news,” says Glenn Barclay, chair of Tax Justice Aotearoa.

“It's also good that they haven’t yet made a decision between a capital gains and a wealth tax, as it doesn’t necessarily have to be an ‘either/or’ situation.”

"We know from the work that IR did last year that the average New Zealander pays an effective tax rate of over 20%, whereas the wealthiest have an effective tax rate of around 9%”, Glenn Barclay says.

“Addressing that gap is likely to require a mix of taxes and it will be important that an effective combination of taxes is settled on.”

“It was also reported that work on other taxes such as an inheritance tax will cease, which is disappointing, as we also need to limit the extent of the huge inter-generational transfer of wealth that is currently underway, which will significantly increase inequality.”

Tax Justice Aotearoa also welcomes Barbara Edmonds’ comment in her speech to the party on Saturday, that Labour would be willing to defer a return to surplus.

“This is recognition that successive governments have taken an unnecessarily tight approach to government debt and this has harmed our public services and the people they serve,” Glenn Barclay says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“But once again, this is only part of the story and we need to significantly increase government revenue as a percentage of GDP - to the point where it is at the level of some of the countries we like to compare ourselves with, such as Denmark, Germany and even the UK.”

“This will be essential if we are to properly address the many challenges we face such as climate change, inequality and rebuilding our important public services such as health and education.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Tax Justice Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 