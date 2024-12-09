Welcome To Summer School For Ministers Toy Assembly (Climate Change 101 Curriculum Delivery)

What: Toy Assembly to introduce Climate Change 101 Summer School curriculum to Ministers who are failing the basics, let alone doing them brilliantly.

When: Tuesday 10 December 2024, 12:00 – 2:00 pm - Delivery of curriculum to MPs kick off approximately 12.35pm

Where: Parliament Grounds

Who: Parents for Climate Aotearoa

Hundreds of toys will be descending on Parliament on Tuesday for this year’s toy assembly for climate action.

Parents for Climate Aotearoa are holding the Toy Assembly to welcome the Prime Minister and cabinet Ministers to the Climate Change 101 Summer School to highlight that they also need to get the basics right and do them brilliantly. So the Ministers will be assigned a summer school curriculum to get back to basics with an hour a day each of reading, writing and maths.

“What I would say to you is, we need the Government to respect and look after the future hopes, dreams and lives of our children. These toys are assembling on behalf of our young kids, to remind the government that they need to model doing the basics brilliantly and they are failing spectacularly in achieving that” said Parents for Climate Aotearoa’s Founder Alicia Hall.

“It’s hypocritical to expect our tamariki to reach certain standards when Ministers seem to lack the basic understanding of Climate Change 101.

“Just like the government has set targets and outcomes in the education of our tamariki, strong foundations must also be laid for climate action that is critical for our kids' future health and wellbeing. We would say to them they can’t keep blaming the ‘last lot’ forever.”

“We want to see our Prime Minister and his leadership team taking their time in summer school seriously. A minimum 90% attendance rate is expected and time off spent on climate denying projects like coal and oil exploration, mining and the Treaty Principles Bill will be marked as unjustified absences which could lead to further interventions.”

“If they do not achieve the standards expected on climate action over the next two years, they are in serious danger of failing their final exam in Term 4, 2026 and returning to the Opposition Benches."

The curriculum will be delivered to the ‘Ministers” by tamariki at 12.35pm.

