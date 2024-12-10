A Historic Victory For Greyhounds In New Zealand

The Animal Justice Party (AJP) celebrates today’s groundbreaking announcement to end greyhound racing in New Zealand—a decision that has been long overdue. This monumental step signals a new era of compassion, acknowledging that exploiting animals for entertainment is both outdated and unnecessary.

"This is a huge win for greyhounds across New Zealand and sets a powerful precedent on the global stage," says Danette Wereta, spokesperson for the Animal Justice Party. "There are so many amazing ways to have fun that don’t harm animals or put them at risk. It’s about time we recognised that.”

This decision needs to be part of the broader movement questioning exploitative practices in industries such as horse racing, which also subject animals to unnecessary risks. The community’s collective effort to end greyhound racing has proven that change is possible when people unite for a kinder world. “The overwhelming support to end greyhound racing shows what can be achieved when compassion and determination come together,” Wereta adds.

The ban also raises critical questions about consistency in New Zealand's animal welfare policies. “If we’re taking this bold step for greyhounds, why would we even consider bringing back live exports?” asks Wereta. “This moment places New Zealand on the world stage as a leader in animal welfare, and we have the chance to build on this progress—not undermine it.”

AJP gives a huge congratulations to everyone who played a part in achieving this milestone. Together, we’ve made history—and together, we’ll continue to fight for a future where all animals are treated with the respect they deserve.

