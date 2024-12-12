National Iwi Chairs Forum Open Letter To King Charles

The National Iwi Chairs Forum of Aotearoa/New Zealand is seeking the support and intervention of King Charles in an open letter sent last week.

Professor Margaret Mutu (Chair of Ngati Kahu and Pou Tikanga) is concerned by the growing evidence across the political agenda that, “The coalition government are pandering to corporate and right-wing extremist ideology that are in serious violation of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.” Professor Mutu hopes the King will remind the New Zealand Government of its treaty obligations and will foster close relationships with Te Arikinui Kuini Ngawai Hono I Te Po.

Professor Mutu said, “Te Tiriti represents the promise of harmonious relationships, partnership, mutual respect, cooperation, and protection. Our letter raises grave concerns about the actions of the current government that threaten to extinguish Te Tiriti rights foundational to the legal and constitutional relationship between Māori and the Crown.”

Aperahama Edwards (Chair for Ngati Wai, Kotahitanga Iwi Leaders Group) states, “The actions of the current New Zealand government appear to disregard the solemn commitments made in the Te Tiriti o Waitangi and are dividing our relatively peaceful nation. These attempts to diminish or extinguish our Tiriti, Indigenous and human rights undermine the foundations of our relationship with the Crown and jeopardise the well-being and cultural integrity of Māori and all peoples across Aotearoa/New Zealand.”

Mr Edwards went on to say that “Iwi Chairs have sought from King Charles public support and advocacy on this matter. We believe that his environmental and social justice concerns and influence can play a crucial role in reminding the government of the importance of upholding the sacred agreements of Te Tiriti O Waitangi.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Signatories hope the letter will resonate with King Charles’s sense of justice and intervene to support a peaceful resolution to the damage this government is creating across communities. The 503 signatories to the letter, Kotahitanga Hui-A-Motu, the Hikoi mo Te Tiriti, and the 300,000 signatures to the petition against the Treaty Principles Bill have shown the level of concern and solidarity of people across Aotearoa, New Zealand, against many of the policies enacted by the current government.

A copy of the letter can be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rGhfBrzUOEWuAJL3cQKyk4yV3gy83yZG/view

© Scoop Media

