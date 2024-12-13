NZ Young Labour Condemns Assoc Min Of Immigration Decision To Overturn Denial Of Entry To Far-right Commentator Owens

New Zealand Young Labour condemns the Associate Minister of Immigration, Chris Penk’s decision to overturn Immigration New Zealand’s denial of entry to far-right commentator Candace Owens. Immigration New Zealand’s original decision, based on section 15(1)(f) of the Immigration Act following Owens’ denial of entry to Australia, was a lawful and necessary measure to safeguard Aotearoa’s values of inclusivity and manaakitanga. By reversing officials’ decision, the Minister has chosen to use his Ministerial privileges to open our borders up to a platform of hate and division.

“Aotearoa is a nation built on manaakitanga, kindness, and acceptance,” said Young Labour President, Ethan Reille. “This decision is deeply concerning and risks undermining the integrity of our Immigration Laws. It also sets a dangerous precedent and a troubling message to our communities, particularly those who are most vulnerable to the hateful rhetoric Candace Owens represents. The Minister must answer why he feels justified in overriding a clear and lawful decision to protect our people.”

Owens’ rhetoric, known for its divisive and inflammatory nature, directly contradicts Aotearoa’s foundational values. Her influence, including being cited in the manifesto of the March 15 terrorist, underscores the danger of allowing such individuals access to New Zealand. Young Labour draws comparisons to previous far-right figures like Lauren Southern and Posie Parker, whose visits brought heightened tensions and normalized hateful narratives.

While the Minister's decision to overturn this denial is a disappointing step backward, Young Labour believes it highlights an urgent need for stronger, more consistent measures to prevent figures promoting hate and division from entering New Zealand. This decision risks normalizing hate speech and contradicting our principles of inclusivity and manaakitanga.

“This is not just about one individual,” Reille added. “It’s about the kind of nation we want to be. Will we allow international figures to import division and hatred, or will we stand firm in our commitment to protecting the safety and harmony of our multicultural society? This moment calls for clear leadership and a renewed commitment to our shared values.”

Young Labour calls on the Minister to reverse his decision and trust the judgment of Immigration New Zealand officials and our laws. Furthermore, the Government must adopt stronger policies to safeguard Aotearoa’s communities and values against harmful, divisive rhetoric.

“We have a duty to lead by example,” Reille concluded. “The Minister’s actions must reflect the values of our nation, and this is an opportunity to show the world that we stand against hate and division. New Zealand deserves better.”

