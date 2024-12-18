Lake Alice Payments Discriminatory

Lawyers acting for survivors of abuse in State care are disappointed the Government’s redress announcement today only recognised those who suffered abuse at the Lake Alice Adolescent Unit.

“While the payment is good news for those survivors who are able to receive it, this only impacts a very small number of survivors” says Cooper Legal’s Principal Partner, Sonja Cooper.

“Unfortunately, there are 100,000s of survivors who have been waiting a lifetime for adequate redress from the State for abuse they were subjected to, and these survivors have been let down yet again.

“This includes survivors who were subjected to exactly the same treatment, or worse, just not at the Lake Alice Adolescent Unit.

“As it currently stands, these survivors can receive compensation of up to a maximum of $9,000, but this is only if they suffered sexual abuse as well as ECT as punishment.

“Many, many others suffered what we would consider torture in Social Welfare care. This included serious sexual abuse and cruel treatment, such as forcing children to eat their own faeces and vomit.

“We want to ask this Government, how do you think these survivors feel after today’s announcement?

“We consider this is a form of discrimination. The Government has singled out one specific survivor group, and a very small survivor group at that, and has said they are more worthy than other survivors” says Cooper Legal Senior Associate, Lydia Oosterhoff.

“While we acknowledge the UN made findings about Lake Alice, the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care also made findings and recommendations.

“The Royal Commission made multiple domestic recommendations about what adequate redress looks like for all survivors, not just those from Lake Alice. The Government has had these recommendations since December 2021, but has failed to implement anything meaningful.

“While we applaud the Government for trying to do the right thing for Lake Alice survivors and in recognising international recommendations, why is this Government not doing right by all other survivors and recognising domestic recommendations?” Ms Cooper and Ms Oosterhoff concluded.

