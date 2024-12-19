Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Survey Shows Government Lacks Mandate To Repeal Live Export Ban

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 8:06 pm
Press Release: SPCA

The latest Camorra research commissioned by SPCA shows there is ‘very low’ public trust in the live export industry, despite this the Government is determined to bring it back.

SPCA is calling on all New Zealanders who oppose the Coalition Government’s plans to restart live export by sea to email the Prime Minister.

“The Government’s timeline to repeal the ban has been delayed till next year but, that doesn’t mean you have to wait to tell them what you think,” says SPCA Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Arnja Dale.

“Sending live animals on boats into volatile conditions to destinations with poor animal welfare standards is not progressive, lucrative, or likely to stimulate the economy.”

Public sentiment on the issue has further crystallised against the trade with 74% of respondents saying the public should be given a say on draft legislation to overturn the ban, 95% of the public believe that the welfare of livestock is important and 82% agree that “we cannot guarantee how animals are treated once they reach their destination”.

Before the ban, New Zealand primarily exported cattle to China. However, a sharp decline in demand from China has led to consideration of other markets, including Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Despite Government assurances that cattle in destination countries will receive similar treatment to those in New Zealand, World Animal Protection highlights significant differences in animal welfare standards. Their country rankings, based on animal welfare legislation, range from A (the highest) to G (the lowest). While New Zealand received a “C” for farmed animal welfare, China and Vietnam both scored “G”, Indonesia received an “F”, and the Philippines an “E”.

“The survey shows 92% of respondents think New Zealand should only export to countries with matching or higher welfare standards,” says Dr Dale.

“The Government has no power to hold those countries to account once our animals arrive.”

The survey results also show an increased awareness of the issue, but an alarming number of respondents were unaware of the Government’s intentions to restart the unpopular trade, with 57% claiming not to know the ban on live export by sea is under threat. Once made aware, the majority stated they are opposed to it.

“We continue to advocate for the best outcomes for animals everywhere including farmed animals,” says Dr Dale.

“We know animal welfare is important to New Zealanders and so does Minister Andrew Hoggard.”

In a statement, Minister Hoggard said animal welfare is a top priority for kiwis adding “it’s vital and in fact non-negotiable…”

More than 57,000 New Zealanders agree, signing a petition calling on the Government to protect the ban in place.

“Now we encourage you to email the Prime Minister so there can be no mistaking the broad and profound opposition to reviving a trade that belongs to history,” Dr Dale says.

“The world has moved on and so have farmers, trade partners, marine workers and the people of New Zealand.”

Dr Dale implores everyone to click on SPCA’s advocacy page and personalise their own email to Prime Minister Luxon to make it clear that most New Zealanders don’t want the ban on live export overturned.

The full survey can be found here: https://www.spca.nz/images/assets/1048568/1/camorra%20spca%20live%20exports%202%20research.pdf

Survey information: Insights HQ (trading as Camorra Research) were commissioned to undertake an independent, robust and representative analysis of how awareness and perceptions towards live export among the New Zealand population have changed since the 2023 survey. A nationally representative sample of 1,005 were interviewed. Sample representative of the New Zealand population by age, gender, region and was weighted to New Zealand Census data.

* World Animal Protection | Animal Protection Index: https://api.worldanimalprotection.org

