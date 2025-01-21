Treaty Principles Bill Cannot Proceed – NZCER

The Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill is not workable and should not proceed, argues Rangahau Mātauranga o Aotearoa | NZ Council for Educational Research (NZCER).

In its submission on the bill, NZCER argues that – in relation to the education sector - the bill:

Threatens progress made in revitalising te reo Māori and promoting Māori culture in schools.

Risks misrepresenting the original Tiriti and white-washing our histories, negatively affecting Aotearoa New Zealand’s Histories and Te Takanga o te Wā.

Deeply affects the ability of students, teachers, school leadership, and school boards of trustees, as well as all other citizens of Aotearoa, to interpret Te Tiriti o Waitangi

These arguments stand in addition to NZCER’s more general comments on the bill, including:

The current principles are clear in the text of te Tiriti, and redefining these could have devastating effects on Māori and all peoples in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Bill’s principles 1, 2, and 3 (Civil government; Rights of hapū and iwi Māori; Right to equality), and the s2 commencement all breach Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Of particular note to NZCER is the Bill’s principle 3, the “right to equality”. If Article 3 were read as affirming equality, not equity, serious breaches of te Tiriti would need reparative remedies, throughout almost the entire history of Aotearoa New Zealand, to support only one mode of Western education rather than a variety of options and pathways. Educational research confirms that better outcomes for all result from an emphasis on equity.

“NZCER stands with the education sector in resoundingly rejecting this bill,” adds Tumuaki Graeme Cosslett.

“The proposed principles are inconsistent with Te Tiriti o Waitangi, they are unsupported by the text of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and seriously breach Te Tiriti o Waitangi with implications for the education sector.”

“We urge the Justice Select Committee to return the Bill to the House as quickly as possible with a recommendation that it is not workable and should not proceed.”

