PM Flags Mining As Critical To Economic Growth

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon correctly identified the bigger role mining can play in New Zealand’s economic growth in his State of the Nation speech today, says Straterra chief executive Josie Vidal.

"It is great to see this Government listening to the mining sector and showing a clear understanding of its value to the economy in terms of jobs and investment in communities, as well as export earnings," Vidal says.

"Mining is an integral part of our productive economy and with the Government’s approach to removing unnecessary red tape for businesses, as well as enabling overseas investment in capital intensive industries such as mining, we are optimistic we can kick the goal of doubling mining exports by 2035 right out of the park.

"The Prime Minister is correct in outlining how important mining is for a high-tech future with diverse energy sources. He said, ‘ the minerals sector will be critical for our climate transition - EVs, solar panels, and data centres aren’t made out of thin air. I want to see mining employ more Kiwis and power more growth in the economy and I’m adamant we must take further steps to make that a reality’.

"The Prime Minister shows tremendous insight into how we can grow the New Zealand economy by saying yes, not finding every possible roadblock to say no to mining.

"As he notes, regions like Taranaki and the West Coast have big economic opportunities with higher wages, support for local business and families, and more investment in local infrastructure on the back of mining. It is false to say all the profits from mining go offshore; the money earned in mining communities stays in those communities and a lot goes into community good.

"Resources Minister Shane Jones has been a champion for the industry, and we thank him for the many discussions he has with his Ministerial colleagues and the Prime Minister to get us to this point."

Straterra is the industry association representing New Zealand’s minerals and mining sector.

