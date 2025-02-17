Together for Te Tiriti creators submit on Treaty Principles Bill today

Photo: Supplied

This afternoon, the creators of Together for Te Tiritii, ActionStation Aotearoa will be presenting an oral submission to the Justice Select Committee on the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill. Their submission will take place at 3.30pm – 3.40pm, Monday 17 Feb.

Together for Te Tiriti is a positive campaign showing how people of all backgrounds in Aotearoa are united for Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Since mid 2024, thousands of people have put up signs, stickers and artwork saying they stand together for Te Tiriti - with even Lush Cosmetics coming on board to create a tailor-made soap for Waitangi Day.

ActionStation Director, Kassie Hartendorp says that the Treaty Principles Bill has galvanised the biggest movement in support of Te Tiriti in modern history.

“We have been overwhelmed by how many people have embraced Together for Te Tiriti. We believe it marks a new era of our country respecting the unique and powerful role of Te Tiriti in our country’s laws and identity.”

ActionStation also hosted the petition led by Ngāti Whakaue rangatahi, Whiria against the Treaty Principles Bill. Over 297,000 people have signed it so far, and was famously endorsed by Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor, Jason Momoa.

Together for Te Tiriti was created by ActionStation, and designed by Māori creative agency, Extended Whānau.

