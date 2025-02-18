Revealed: Health NZ’s $4 Million Additional Funding For Te Kurahuna ‘change Agents’

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union can reveal through an Official Information Act request that Health New Zealand (Te Whatu Ora) has confirmed the continued funding of the Te Kurahuna Programme, despite the disestablishment of the Māori Health Authority.

The programme, which cost taxpayers $4 million, will see 11,000 staff access the programme until at least 30 June 2025.

This revelation follows concerns raised by the Taxpayers’ Union about Te Kurahuna’s links to the Department of Internal Affairs which previously spent $375k (on top of $575,000 staff costs) to promote using indigenous knowledge to create ‘change agents’.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman James Ross, said:

“Taxpayers expect professional development that actually makes a difference, not just another example of taxpayer money being funnelled into initiatives with little accountability or measurable outcomes.”

“Despite the Government’s promise to root out waste like this, groups like Te Kurahuna are still receiving millions. It raises serious concerns about whether all Ministers are ensuring reforms that deliver the efficiencies and savings that were promised.”

“Health NZ should only be spending taxpayers money on what we know saves lives. Before training begins to understand traditional healing practices we need some evidence of its effectiveness over proven healthcare methods.”

“The Taxpayers’ Union is calling for Ministers to end funding for Te Kurahuna programmes and workshop grifters that have received millions in taxpayer funding, despite the Government’s supposed focus on cutting costs.”

“Minister Brooke van Velden has already shown its possible to cut spending in DIA. It’s time for the new Health Minister to also step up and do the same.”

