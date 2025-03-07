Have Your Say On The Referendums Framework Bill

The Referendums Framework Bill would create a set of provisions for referendums to take place alongside either the first or second general election following its enactment. The bill would enable a referendum to be held if required for another Act to come into effect. These changes would only apply at either of the next two elections.

The bill would provide a legislative framework for the conduct of referendums. The framework would be largely the same as that used for the next general election. This would mean that the referendum and the election would be held using similar infrastructure and rules. This includes the regulatory regime for referendum-related advertising by third-party promoters.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 17 April 2025.

For more details about the bill:

