Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Referendums Framework Bill

Friday, 7 March 2025, 4:28 pm
Press Release: Justice Committee

The Referendums Framework Bill would create a set of provisions for referendums to take place alongside either the first or second general election following its enactment. The bill would enable a referendum to be held if required for another Act to come into effect. These changes would only apply at either of the next two elections.

The bill would provide a legislative framework for the conduct of referendums. The framework would be largely the same as that used for the next general election. This would mean that the referendum and the election would be held using similar infrastructure and rules. This includes the regulatory regime for referendum-related advertising by third-party promoters.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 17 April 2025.

For more details about the bill:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Justice Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 