Luxon’s Mining Obsession Drives Away Second Offshore Wind Investor

Greenpeace is calling on the Government to restore confidence to offshore wind investors by cancelling the fast track process for seabed mining, after it was revealed today that another offshore wind investor announced they were halting plans to invest here due to seabed mining.

"On the very day that Prime Minister Luxon is spruiking his pro-investment qualifications at his own Infrastructure Summit, a second offshore wind investor is in the news being driven out of New Zealand by Luxon’s obsession with mining, seabed mining in particular," said Dr Russel Norman, Greenpeace Aotearoa Executive Director.

"The offshore wind industry is a $50 billion opportunity for New Zealand to benefit from cheap renewable generation while creating thousands of jobs but it is blocked by the Luxon government’s support for seabed mining.

Newsroom has reported today that a second offshore wind group, Sumitomo, has been forced to halt plans for massive new electricity generation in the south Taranaki Bight after the government announced it was promoting seabed mining in the same space.

In 2024, Spanish offshore wind developer BlueFloat Energy announced it would no longer pursue its plans for wind farms off the coast of Taranaki and Waikato, citing uncertainties around seabed allocation.

"This is a government that is hostile to offshore renewable energy investment and that irrational position is now embarrassing New Zealand with coverage in offshore media such as Bloomberg," says Norman.

"The Luxon Government has slammed the door shut in the face of offshore wind investors, instead promoting the environmentally destructive seabed mining industry of their campaign donors.

"If the government is serious about climate change, serious about attracting investment to meet the energy needs of the country, then it will cancel seabed mining and open the door to offshore wind investment."

