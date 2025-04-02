RNZRSA Supports Willie Apiata VC's Stand To Drive Change To Veterans’ Support Act

The Royal New Zealand RSA fully supports the stand taken by Willie Apiata VC to drive change to the Veterans’ Support Act.

The Minister has stated that the Government has a legal and moral obligation to look after those it sends into harm’s way while acknowledging a gap in current legislation. The RSA looks forward to working with Minister Penk to ensure the issues with the current Act are fully understood and rectified.

RNZRSA National President Sir Wayne Shelford said that handing the taonga of the Victoria Cross to the Minister for Veterans was hugely symbolic.

“The RSA has long advocated for changes to the Veteran Support Act. In its current form the Act is discriminatory and leaves many of our service personnel who have been affected by their service unable to access the support they need.

We are incredibly grateful to Willie for using his position to raise the profile of the inequities within the Act.

We need more than talk, it’s time to listen to the voices of veterans who for years have been saying the support the Government provides is not equal, it’s not fair and it’s not enough.”

