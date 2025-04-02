Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

RNZRSA Supports Willie Apiata VC's Stand To Drive Change To Veterans’ Support Act

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 11:28 am
Press Release: RNZRSA

The Royal New Zealand RSA fully supports the stand taken by Willie Apiata VC to drive change to the Veterans’ Support Act.

The Minister has stated that the Government has a legal and moral obligation to look after those it sends into harm’s way while acknowledging a gap in current legislation. The RSA looks forward to working with Minister Penk to ensure the issues with the current Act are fully understood and rectified.

RNZRSA National President Sir Wayne Shelford said that handing the taonga of the Victoria Cross to the Minister for Veterans was hugely symbolic.

“The RSA has long advocated for changes to the Veteran Support Act. In its current form the Act is discriminatory and leaves many of our service personnel who have been affected by their service unable to access the support they need.

We are incredibly grateful to Willie for using his position to raise the profile of the inequities within the Act.

We need more than talk, it’s time to listen to the voices of veterans who for years have been saying the support the Government provides is not equal, it’s not fair and it’s not enough.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from RNZRSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 