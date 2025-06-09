Palestine Forum Of New Zealand Calls For Safe Passage Of Madleen And Urgent Sanctions Against Israel

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand strongly condemns the violent interception of the Madleen, a civilian aid vessel attempting to deliver essential humanitarian aid to the besieged people of Gaza, by the Israeli military. We demand the immediate safe passage of the vessel and call upon the New Zealand Government to urgently implement meaningful sanctions against Israel for its ongoing war crimes and illegal occupation of Palestine.

“The Madleen was carrying life-saving aid to a population enduring unimaginable suffering under Israel’s illegal siege. Its interception is a flagrant violation of international law and a direct attack on humanitarian principles,” said a spokesperson for the Palestine Forum of New Zealand.

The unlawful blockade of Gaza — now in its 18th year — has turned the region into what human rights organisations have described as the world’s largest open-air prison. The systematic denial of aid, food, water, fuel, and medical supplies is part of Israel’s ongoing campaign of collective punishment against the Palestinian people.

Palestine Forum of New Zealand reiterates the following urgent demands:

Immediate safe passage for the Madleen and all humanitarian vessels to Gaza.

and all humanitarian vessels to Gaza. The New Zealand Government is to impose targeted sanctions against Israel, including an end to military, economic, and diplomatic cooperation.

Support for the Unlawful Occupation of Palestine Sanctions Bill and pressure on Parliament to prioritise it for debate.

Active support for international legal mechanisms, including the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“Aotearoa cannot remain silent while innocent people are bombed, starved, and denied medical care. New Zealand has a proud history of standing on the side of justice — from opposing apartheid in South Africa to advocating for nuclear-free policies. It’s time our government showed the same moral courage for Palestine,” the spokesperson added.

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand stands in unwavering solidarity with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Madleen crew, and the people of Gaza. It will continue to amplify the call for justice, dignity, and the right of return for all Palestinians.

