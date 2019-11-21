Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Technology to Tackle Predators

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Hammerforce

21 November 2019

Kiwi innovation company, Hammerforce will use its revolutionary air-based technology to design and produce a new high-powered, self-resetting trap to support the Government’s Predator Free 2050 efforts.

Hammerforce CEO, Andy Coster, said he was thrilled to be involved with Predator Free 2050 and working with the Government to achieve a pest free New Zealand.

“The Government is leading the world with its predator free mission, and we’re really excited to offer an innovative solution that will deliver large scale trapping capability in a more environmentally friendly way.

“The Hammerforce air-powered technology is expected to offer a significant step change in efficacy and scale that is not currently available in any other resetting trap,” said Mr Coster.

“Because it is air-powered, the trap will be extremely powerful and robust, suitable for eradicating a number of different species. It also delivers a humane way of killing pests, in a non-toxic, poison free device that requires very little human intervention.

“The patented Hammerforce technology is a global first and we have successfully proven it works with our awarding winning Airbow framer nail gun and Airbow concrete gun. It has always been the intention to apply the air powered technology across multiple industries, and the move into developing pest traps is a natural extension of that technology.

“Powered simply by air, the technology replaces traditional power sources used in industrial devices and overcomes many of their limitations. It is essentially an air-based force mechanism which can be used to activate mechanical devices that need high force, delivered quickly.”

Mr Coster adds “The traps will be assembled in Whangarei, sold and deployed throughout New Zealand. We are working with a number of experienced local partners in the Northland region to conduct field trials and develop regional training programmes to support conservation and restoration work.

“Hammerforce is committed to New Zealand’s goal of eradicating pests by 2050 and to supporting local employment, training and education. For every Hammerforce pest trap sold, we are giving a share of the sale back to Predator Free 2050 to enable additional pest control projects to be funded.

“The future for a pest free New Zealand is exciting and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” says Andy Coster.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hammerforce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 