New Technology to Tackle Predators

21 November 2019

Kiwi innovation company, Hammerforce will use its revolutionary air-based technology to design and produce a new high-powered, self-resetting trap to support the Government’s Predator Free 2050 efforts.

Hammerforce CEO, Andy Coster, said he was thrilled to be involved with Predator Free 2050 and working with the Government to achieve a pest free New Zealand.

“The Government is leading the world with its predator free mission, and we’re really excited to offer an innovative solution that will deliver large scale trapping capability in a more environmentally friendly way.

“The Hammerforce air-powered technology is expected to offer a significant step change in efficacy and scale that is not currently available in any other resetting trap,” said Mr Coster.

“Because it is air-powered, the trap will be extremely powerful and robust, suitable for eradicating a number of different species. It also delivers a humane way of killing pests, in a non-toxic, poison free device that requires very little human intervention.

“The patented Hammerforce technology is a global first and we have successfully proven it works with our awarding winning Airbow framer nail gun and Airbow concrete gun. It has always been the intention to apply the air powered technology across multiple industries, and the move into developing pest traps is a natural extension of that technology.

“Powered simply by air, the technology replaces traditional power sources used in industrial devices and overcomes many of their limitations. It is essentially an air-based force mechanism which can be used to activate mechanical devices that need high force, delivered quickly.”

Mr Coster adds “The traps will be assembled in Whangarei, sold and deployed throughout New Zealand. We are working with a number of experienced local partners in the Northland region to conduct field trials and develop regional training programmes to support conservation and restoration work.

“Hammerforce is committed to New Zealand’s goal of eradicating pests by 2050 and to supporting local employment, training and education. For every Hammerforce pest trap sold, we are giving a share of the sale back to Predator Free 2050 to enable additional pest control projects to be funded.

“The future for a pest free New Zealand is exciting and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” says Andy Coster.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

