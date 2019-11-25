Warm and settled weather to end spring

MetService News Release

Monday 25 November 2019

MetService says that the weather for the final week of spring will be mostly settled, though a front mid-week will bring rain to the south and west. Warm temperatures are also expected for most places this week, particularly for the North Island, where some parts may see 30C today and on Wednesday. The weather is starting to look summer-like, as we head towards the first day of meteorological summer on 1st December.

Warm northwesterly winds are expected to pick up on Tuesday ahead of the front, meaning that temperatures for most places will reach the mid to late twenties. Blenheim is looking to reach 28C on Tuesday, and Masterton is heading towards 27C. Temperatures are expected to continue several degrees above average for most places for the remainder of the week.

“A front and a low are expected to move across the South Island on Wednesday, bringing a break to the sunny weather for the west and south,” says MetService Meteorologist Claire Nickson. “The front then moves over the North Island on Thursday, though it will have weakened by this stage, and will only bring a few showers.”

Another ridge of high pressure then takes hold on Friday and Saturday, bringing a return to settled weather, while another low forms in the Tasman Sea.

Meanwhile, up in the tropics, the first tropical cyclone for the season has been named. TC Rita, sitting to the north of Vanuatu, was named at 8pm on Sunday NZDT, and is currently a category 1 tropical cyclone. It is expected to gradually strengthen to a category 2 tropical cyclone by the end of today. TC Rita is not expected to affect New Zealand, but it is still a significant system in a populated part of the Pacific.

