Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Endangered Mudfish Move to Orana Wildlife Park

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Orana Wildlife Park


Tomorrow, Department of Conservation (DOC) biodiversity rangers will transfer 100 endangered kōwaro/Canterbury mudfish from The Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust into a waterway at Orana Wildlife Park - alongside the cheetah habitat! These native fish are New Zealand’s rarest mudfish, they are critically endangered and face a high risk of extinction. Mudfish are unique because they can survive out of water in damp refuges if their habitat periodically dries – something most fish cannot do!

Orana’s Engagement Manager, Toby Johnson, says: “we are delighted to partner with DOC by providing a suitable habitat for these unique native fish. Orana will fulfil an important advocacy role by educating and enthusing the public on the plight of this local species whilst demonstrating how visitors can assist. Canterbury mudfish, as their name suggests, are only found on the Canterbury Plains and predominantly on private land.”

DOC Senior Biodiversity Ranger, Anita Spencer, says: “these amazing native fish are becoming increasingly endangered particularly since their wetland habitat is disappearing. Kōwaro are mainly found between the Ashley and Waitaki Rivers and part of our recovery effort involves securing them in safe new sites. Orana provides a unique setting particularly since it is a high profile location. People protect what they know about so by raising further awareness our hope is that Park visitors may be driven to help further protect these Canterbury fish.”

“Our priority with mudfish has always been to protect their natural populations, however very few of these sites have any sort of legal protection. With land use on the Canterbury Plains intensifying, the situation for mudfish has become quite critical. Introducing them at Orana provides another back up population.”

“They are incredible little fish and play an important role in the ecosystem as they come out at night to hunt mosquito larvae and other small invertebrates. However, they are predated by eels and trout which pushes mudfish to sites that are more likely to dry out each year,” adds Anita.

The fish are being transferred from a captive population at Peacock Springs (Isaac Conservation Park), which was established over 30 years ago, where they have thrived in similar habitat to that of Orana. Prior to the transfer, DOC thoroughly surveyed Orana’s waterways to ensure it is a suitable mudfish habitat. Formal approvals were then granted, including blessing from Ngāi Tūāhuriri. Further transfers will take place in the New Year with the aim of moving 300 Canterbury mudfish fish to Orana in total.

“Orana is committed to making a positive contribution to native species conservation, particularly for local species. The transfer of such a rare native freshwater fish to our setting is a significant step in ensuring their survival. There are many ways we can all become involved in protecting these fish, and people who have wetlands on their property could ensure those areas are preserved.”

“The introduction of mudfish to Orana perfectly complements our breed for release work with species such as orange-fronted kākāriki (New Zealand’s rarest parakeet that is restricted to Canterbury) and South Island whio/blue duck, plus habitat restoration initiatives whereby many native species live and breed on our grounds (such as korimako/New Zealand bellbird)” concludes Toby.

- ENDS -

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Orana Wildlife Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 