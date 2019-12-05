Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

How does CO2 cause global warming?

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Shopless


Shopless is a NZ free marketplace, we are also a social enterprise, donating half of our revenue to NGOs who are fighting against global warming and/or helping refugees.

We have tried our best to explain, in simple words, the most fundamental question about global warming: How does CO2 cause global warming?

Background

We know that the planets of Solar System are receiving their heat from the Sun, we also know that the closer we get to the Sun the hotter it gets… as an example, the temperatures at Mercury (the closest planet to the Sun) can reach up to 427°C.

Now, the Moon and the Earth are roughly the same distance from the Sun, so one would expect to have similar temperatures on the Moon as we have on the Earth… but that’s not the case!



Temperatures on the moon change from 120°C during the day to -170°C during the night

Temperatures on the Moon are extreme, ranging from boiling hot (120°C) during the day to subfreezing cold (-170°C) during the night! The question is why do we not experience such extreme temperatures on the Earth?

The reason is that Earth has an atmosphere which acts as an insulation layer around us. It cools us during the day by blocking the harmful radiations of the Sun and it warms us during the night by keeping the heat from escaping. It’s a phenomenal insulation layer, which works in our favour both ways.

But how can the atmosphere keep us both cool (day time) and warm (night time)? To answer this question, we need to understand the radiation of objects:

Any object with a temperature above absolute zero loses heat in the form of radiation. If the object is very hot (like the Sun) it loses more energy by radiating a more powerful wave, such as visible light.



Sun is very hot and radiates high energy (high frequency) waves such as visible light

If the object is cooler (like the Earth) it loses heat by radiating a less powerful wave such as infrared.


Earth is cooler than the Sun, and radiates lower energy (lower frequency) infrared waves

If like me, you have difficulty picturing the Earth radiating infrared waves, think of the animal documentaries, where they use infrared cameras to film the animals in the dark… the animals are radiating infrared waves and that’s how we can film them… just like the animals, the Earth itself is losing energy by emitting infrared waves.

How does CO2 cause global warming?

The atmosphere surrounding the Earth contains greenhouse gases such as water vapour and CO2. Light can go through GH gases (because of its high energy level) but an infrared wave could get bounced back off a GH gas (technically the GH gas absorbs and re-emits the infrared energy at a random direction).

So just like the glass surrounding a greenhouse, the atmosphere preserves Earth’s heat by blocking a portion of infrared waves from escaping. Now what would happen if we start adding more and more GH gas (such as CO2) into the atmosphere? The more GH gas, the less infrared waves which can escape the atmosphere… which means the Earth would lose less heat… and that’s the cause of global warming.

How is global warming accelerating?

We know that the white surface of polar ice reflects the light back into the space, just like a mirror… but as the Earth’s temperature rises, the ice would melt and the white surface of the oceans would shrink… this would lead into more absorption of light by the dark surface of the oceans, which in turn would cause the Earth’s temperature to rise… and this cycle would accelerate itself.

At the same time, we know that the plants take in CO2, water and sunlight and produce oxygen and food through a process called photosynthesis. The plants are responsible for taking CO2 off the air… but as the temperature rises, we are getting more bush fires… the bush fires would produce more CO2… at the same time, they destroy the plant which was responsible to reduce the level of CO2 in the air… this in turn would raise the temperature which has caused the bush fire…

It’s not too late…

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, has warned us that we have 11 years left to prevent irreversible damage from climate change. We need to realize that there is a big responsibility on our shoulder as we are the last generation who can prevent irreparable damage to our planet.

Hooman Bahreini,

shopless.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Shopless on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 