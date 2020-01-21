Summery days with cloudy starts

21/01/20

MetService is forecasting fog or low cloud to affect a lot of the country in the coming days, however the afternoons look nice for many areas with warm temperatures and light winds.

A light southerly wind blew fog into Wellington airport this morning but a change to northerly winds should prevent the same situation arising tomorrow, however there could still be some low cloud to start the day. The parts of the country that saw low cloud this morning can expect a similar outcome tomorrow with sea fog possible along the eastern coast of the South Island.

“Once the morning cloud has broken up a lot of Aotearoa is in for fine afternoons with summery temperatures and light winds. Some isolated showers can be expected around central areas of the North Island on Wednesday while a weak rainband tracks up the South Island,” informs MetService Meteorologist Lewis Ferris.

The rainband weakens away even more on Thursday with showers being forecasted in western areas of the North Island late in the day. Friday looks relatively calm but there is another rainband due to affect the southern most parts of the South Island at days end.



