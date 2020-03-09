Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

More Support Needed For Children Born Very Pre-term

Monday, 9 March 2020, 9:30 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

There is a need for the health and education system to adopt a more proactive approach in addressing the developmental needs of children born very pre-term, a University of Canterbury (UC) child health development expert says.

Professor Lianne Woodward’s latest study, published in high profile American journal Pediatrics, but conducted in New Zealand, suggests almost half of babies born very pre-term (VPT), or between 28 and 32 weeks, will develop cognitive impairments ranging from mild to severe.

Even mild impairments can have significant impacts on educational and social opportunities over the child’s lifetime. However, given current criteria for early intervention services, many children with impairments could remain undetected, because they are not always being monitored beyond the first few years of life.

“In New Zealand our early intervention services are variable,” Professor Woodward says. “Some children will have access but others won’t and assessments stop when they are too young. It is not enough to assess VPT children at two or four years old. We’ve got to extend into school so we don’t miss children with early mild problems that could develop into more serious problems later, needing more comprehensive and expensive educational remediation and behavioural support.”

The study, Predicting School-Age Cognitive Impairment in Children Born Very Preterm, found that between 40-50% children born VPT meet criteria for either mild or severe cognitive or intellectual impairment. The authors (from UC, Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, USA) concluded that for children born VPT to reach their best long-term potential, they need to be monitored until age six with interventions introduced early for children found to have early mild cognitive delay. This was especially important for children growing up in socially disadvantaged families. The study also acknowledged that other factors such as parental mental health, family stability, and parenting are likely to play a further role in shaping cognitive outcomes for VPT children.

Cognitive difficulties are associated with high rates of special education service use, longer term educational underachievement, social and mental health difficulties, and reduced earning and employment potential in adulthood.

Professor Woodward returned to Christchurch last year to lead UC’s School of Health Sciences following roles at Harvard Medical School as Professor of Psychology in Pediatrics and at Brigham and Women’s Hospital as Director of Research, Department of Pediatric Newborn Medicine.

Complete List of Authors:

· Carmina Erdei; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Pediatric Newborn Medicine; Harvard Medical School, Pediatrics

· Nicola Austin; University of Otago, Pediatrics

· Sara Cherkerzian; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Pediatric Newborn Medicine; Harvard Medical School, Pediatrics (Biostatistician)

· Alyssa Morris; University of Southern California, PhD student Clinical Psychology

· Lianne Woodward; University of Canterbury, School of Health Sciences

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 