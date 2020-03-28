Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

CHECKIN-19 – Essential Service Check-in System

Saturday, 28 March 2020, 11:46 am
Press Release: Digital Stock

Fast. Safe. Zero Contact.

CHECKIN-19 is a free, fast, safe zero-contact visitor sign-in logging system created for use by essential service businesses in New Zealand during the COVID-19 lockdown.

By using our website and a CHECKIN19 printed essential poster, visitors can quickly and easily log their visit to any essential service with a zero-touch solution simply by pointing the CHECKIN-19 mobile application at an essential service’s unique QR code. The system also features a web dashboard for services to view a visitor log information.

The digital system not only makes it far easier for services to collect visitor register information but will also aide in visitor data-sharing and mass communication (for example by the Ministry of Health) if required. The aim is not to encourage people to venture out, but instead to aid in easing the overheads and potential for error which are abundant with manual data collection.

CHECKIN-19 is a free service created by Southland-based technology company Digital Stock. Our intention was to give services that don’t currently have a check-in system one less thing to worry about to ensure they’re meeting Government guidelines and/or new health and safety policies.

**Only go out when necessary, follow all Government information and guidelines. For the most up-to-date information check out the official website: covid19.govt.nz**

