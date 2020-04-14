Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Young Learners Can Now Learn To Develop Virtual Reality (VR), Online And For Free

Tuesday, 14 April 2020, 1:05 pm
Press Release: VR Voom

Auckland company VR Voom has chosen to launch its new online learning portal on April 14, 2020, to give young New Zealand students options for learning programming with aims for readying them for the fast-expanding virtual reality technology world of the future.

According to VR Voom CEO Peter Dong, the company has decided to launch during the COVID-19 lockdown to give young learners, stuck at home right now, more options for creative learning and growth opportunities and to make the courses available for free during the lockdown period.

Courses had previously been run in-person as part of VR Voom’s school holiday programmes and school collaboration teaching, with plans to launch the online learning platform later this year. “Given our current circumstances, it just made sense to bring forward the launch and bring the offerings online for the community to access and make the most of right now”, Peter Dong.

Parents of kids aged 11 and up can check the details and sign their kids up to access virtual reality (VR) programming and 3D modelling and animation courses with a mix of learning options; scheduled live lessons throughout the week, video tutorials, and other supporting materials at www.vrvoom.online.

