Secure Contactless Check-in System To Assist Organisations With Emerging Post Lockdown Requirements

Theta today announced EVA Check-in, in response to emerging Covid-19 requirements. EVA Check-in is a secure, contactless way of checking in individuals who enter your premises, whether it's customers, visitors, contractors or staff. Using a QR code, guests simply scan and enter the premises in a matter of seconds.

Rob Lee, CEO at Theta, says, “We’re excited that a Kiwi company like us can help people across the world with Covid-19 impacts. The team have been working day and night to get EVA Check-in ready to help organisations open their doors again.”

EVA Check-in is designed to meet business and organisational requirements for knowing who is on site, with data security and contactless ease of use at the forefront.

EVA Check-in features:

A contactless alternative to handwritten guest registers or systems that aren’t secure.

Get started quickly – nothing to install, no hardware required and easy for guests to use.

Save on administration time. Guests or staff can check themselves in.

Keep up to date with check-ins using built-in reporting making it easy to find who else was on site, and on which floor or room, at any time.

Data is kept private

No App download or Bluetooth required

No geolocation data recorded

Set up and scale-out

Each location has a QR code poster that visitors scan with their phone camera upon entry. Scanning the code takes them to a mobile webpage where they fill in their name and contact details (saved on their phone for next time). For people who aren't able to scan the code, there's the option to visit the web page via their browser. EVA Check-in also has self-service administration screens for manually checking people in and out.

Organisations can easily track who was at each location and when. As there is no hardware required, it's rapidly scalable (from one to hundreds of sites) and very cost-effective. As a monthly subscription, you can activate it within minutes and turn off once it's no longer required.

EVA Check-in will be available to purchase from Tuesday 28 April. For more information, visit www.evacheckin.com

About us

EVA Check-in is made by the Innovation Lab at Theta. It is built on top of the established EVA Receptionist visitor sign-in solution used by Fonterra, Kiwibank, NIWA and many others.

Theta is a NZ-owned technology consulting company with offices in Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch. We have been serving NZ organisations since 1995.

© Scoop Media

