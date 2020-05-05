Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Drought hits hard, far and wide

Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 2:28 pm
Press Release: NIWA


Analysis of drought conditions across New Zealand this year shows it is one of the most severe on record for some regions.

And while conditions have improved in most regions, NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll says river flows and soil moisture levels remain below normal for large parts of the North Island and upper South Island while before last weekend drought still persisted in the Coromandel Peninsula.

NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll says figures show this year’s drought is notable for its wide reach and long duration.

“For some parts of the country this year’s drought was similar to the one in 2013 which was the worst in 40 years. This has hit hard, far and wide,” he says.

The 2013 drought affected the entire North Island plus the west coast of the South Island. This year the impact wasn’t quite as extensive but did range from the Far North to Canterbury.

Auckland has been particularly hard hit with more than 77 consecutive days spent in drought or severe drought, according to the New Zealand Drought Index. In 2013 the region experienced 58 consecutive days of drought.

A number of North Island locations recorded their driest January-April on record this year, including Whangarei, Auckland, Whitianga, Hamilton, Tauranga, Whakatane, Napier, and Taupo.

Other regions hard hit by drought this year include the Far North, Waikato, Gisborne, Hastings and Marlborough.

The most consecutive days in drought or severe drought during the longest droughts since 2007 are (according to the NZ Drought Index):

• Far North District: 72 days (2009-10), 65 days (2020), 40 days (2013)
• Auckland: 77 days (2020), 65 days (2010), 58 days (2013)
• Waikato District: 63 days (2013), 61 days (2020), 52 days (2014)
• Gisborne District (west): 47 days (2013), 37 days (2020), 12 days (2015)
• Hastings District (west): 33 days (2013), 29 days (2020)
• Marlborough District (south): 35 days (2020), 9 days (2019)

Mr Noll said the drought was caused by several factors including persistent, blocking high pressure systems in the northern Tasman Sea and north of the North Island, suppressing rain-bearing weather systems to the south.

There was also a lack of moist, northerly air flows and a persistently positive Southern Annular Mode early in the year which was associated with more tranquil weather in the New Zealand region.

NIWA climate scientist Petra Pearce says this year’s drought highlights the projections from NIWA’s regional climate modelling for northern and eastern areas of New Zealand (particularly the North Island) to become more drought-prone with ongoing climate change over this century.

“Average rainfall is projected to decrease for those areas, particularly during spring and summer, which combined with increased temperatures (and therefore greater evapotranspiration/uptake of water by plants) is likely to result in more frequent and severe droughts.”

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2005/Climate_Summary_April_2020_Final.docx

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 